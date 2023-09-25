Writers Guild, Studios Say Tentative Agreement Reached

The negotiating committee for the Writers Guild of America told members that a tentative agreement has been made with Hollywood’s big movie and television producers, meaning that an end to the 156 day strike that has frozen the entertainment industry.

A little while later, the Guild and the Association of Motion Pictures and Television Producers released a statement saying a tentative agreement had been reached.

In its statement, the guild said that the agreement covered all deal points and that all that needed to be done was to have formal contract language drafted.

"What we have won in this contract—most particularly, everything we have gained since May 2nd—is due to the willingness of this membership to exercise its power, to demonstrate its solidarity, to walk side-by-side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the past 146 days,” the negotiating committee said.

The union seemed more than happy with the terms reached. “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional—with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the letter to members said.

But the memo warns writers that they are still on strike and no one is to return to work unless authorized by the guild.

Once the formal language is drafted, there will be a vote by the negotiating committee to forward the deal to the union’s board, which will vote on whether or not to authorize a ratification vote by membership.

The Guild said it is scheduled to take the first votes as early as Tuesday.