Trending

Writers Guild and Studios Heading Back To Bargaining Table

By

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers (AMPTP) will return to the negotiating table on Wednesday, September 19. 

The meetings will take place at the WGA West offices in Los Angeles. 

The sides will begin to see if they can make any headway ahead of the expiration of the guild’s current deal with the AMPTP at the end of October.