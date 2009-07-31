Writers Guild of America East Asks ATAS to Reconsider Time Shifting Emmy Writing Awards

The Writers Guild of America East has asked the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to reconsider its proposal to pre-record some of the award presentations then insert them into the live Emmy prime time telecast.

Among the eight awards proposed for the time shift were writing awards for drama series and movies/miniseries.

"The writers are the storytelling stars of television, and we are disappointed that the Academy chooses to diminish our members' invaluable and essential contribution to the medium," said WGAE President Michael Winship in a statement. "We ask that they reconsider the decision for this and future Emmy broadcasts."

The academy has reportedly not finalized the list of awards that will be moved. The move is an effort to keep viewers from tuning out early, said the show's producer.