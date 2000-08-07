Writers and actors grumbling about the influx of reality TV may have some new company: directors, camera people, and boom operators. Fox.com and CamerPlanet.com are inviting teen visitors to the Fox.com American High Web site to create their own original video-diary submissions and share their personal experiences on the site. Once the video is submitted, CameraPlanet staff will work with the teens, gather necessary permissions, and post edited video diaries on the Web site.