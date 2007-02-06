Wright Says Digital Is Zucker's Biggest Challenge

Outgoing NBC Universal chief Bob Wright says the biggest challenge for his replacement, Jeff Zucker, is to win the race to figure out how to monetize new media.

"It’s sorting out the digital is the real challenge, the rest of our business is pretty good right now," he said in a CNBC interview Tuesday morning. "Everybody can’t have My Space. We all want to have My Space. At least we think we do right this minute."

Wright cited the ability of the music business to find margins in the digital space that made up for losses in the sales of CDs as a "trend line and a history base we have to pay attention to."

Wright also acknowledged he knew he would step aside eventually, but perhaps the move has come a bit sooner than he expected.

"It’s a little earlier, but it’s basically a wonderful day," he said.