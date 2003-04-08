Wright: Relax media-ownership rule

NBC Chairman Bob Wright visited Washington last week, meeting with Federal

Communications Commission Chairman Michael Powell, Commissioner Kevin Martin and

Senator John McCain to make the case for relaxing national and local

media-ownership rules.

Wright's midweek visit to the commission came about the same time as a letter

from Representative Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and others asking that the FCC modify

the rules and urging the FCC to stick to its June timetable, a point also made

by Wright.

Wright is said to feel that the issue is no longer one of economics but of

the politics of lining up three votes for loosening the regs, which he believes

can be done.