Wright: Relax media-ownership rule
NBC Chairman Bob Wright visited Washington last week, meeting with Federal
Communications Commission Chairman Michael Powell, Commissioner Kevin Martin and
Senator John McCain to make the case for relaxing national and local
media-ownership rules.
Wright's midweek visit to the commission came about the same time as a letter
from Representative Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and others asking that the FCC modify
the rules and urging the FCC to stick to its June timetable, a point also made
by Wright.
Wright is said to feel that the issue is no longer one of economics but of
the politics of lining up three votes for loosening the regs, which he believes
can be done.
