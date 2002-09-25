Wright posts NBC's high-def lineup
NBC chief executive Robert Wright Wednesday spelled out which shows will make
up the network's high-definition lineup.
NBC has pledged to offer 14 hours weekly of HDTV in prime time and late-night. The network has been criticized as an HD laggard for offering less
high-resolution digital programming than other networks during prime time.
Wright contended, however, that the addition of late-night HDTV makes up for
the prime time shortfall. Being offered in HDTV are prime time shows Frasier,
Hidden Hills, American Dreams, Boomtown, Crossing Jordan and In Laws.
Late-night talkers The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Late Show with Conan O'Brien will also be presented in HDTV.
Plans for HDTV sports programming will be identified later.
