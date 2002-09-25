Wright posts NBC's high-def lineup

NBC chief executive Robert Wright Wednesday spelled out which shows will make

up the network's high-definition lineup.

NBC has pledged to offer 14 hours weekly of HDTV in prime time and late-night. The network has been criticized as an HD laggard for offering less

high-resolution digital programming than other networks during prime time.

Wright contended, however, that the addition of late-night HDTV makes up for

the prime time shortfall. Being offered in HDTV are prime time shows Frasier,

Hidden Hills, American Dreams, Boomtown, Crossing Jordan and In Laws.

Late-night talkers The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Late Show with Conan O'Brien will also be presented in HDTV.

Plans for HDTV sports programming will be identified later.