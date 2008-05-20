Wright to Head Warner Bros.' Digital Sales

Peter Wright was named senior vice president and general sales manager of digital-media sales for Warner Bros. Television Group.

He will report to Michael Teicher, the group’s executive VP of media sales.

In this newly created position, Wright will handle domestic advertising sales in both the broadband and wireless markets. He will broker Internet and mobile sales deals related to all content from Warner Bros.’ TV-production arms, as well as its digital venture, Studio 2.0.

Warner Bros. has gotten increasingly aggressive in the online and mobile spaces, launching such Web sites over the past couple of years as TMZ.com, MomLogic.com, Essence.com and, most recently, TheWB.com.

Wright will also supervise the group’s digital-media-sales team, which was established one year ago.

Wright arrives at Warner Bros. with close to 20 years of media sales and management experience and more than one decade in digital-media sales.

Prior to this, he served as VP, advertising sales and business development for social-networking site Reunion.com. Before that, he spent two years as VP of search-advertising sales at InterActiveCorp’s Ask.com in Los Angeles, after previously spending four years managing the central region’s sales force and, later, Western-region sales.

Wright also held sales positions at Excite@Home, Alladvantage.com, Yahoo and The Graffiti Group. He began his career in advertising sales at the Chicago Tribune, working as an account executive for four years.