Wright gets the 'Mike'
The Broadcasters Foundation has tapped NBC chairman Bob Wright as its "Golden
Mike" winner of 2003.
The annual award, which honors "outstanding contributions to radio and
television," will be given out Feb. 24 at a black-tie gala at the Plaza Hotel in
New York.
The gala is the major fund-raiser for the foundation, which has, since the
1940s, provided anonymous financial aid to broadcasters who have fallen on hard
times, including critical illness, the death of a spouse, accidents and other
"serious misfortunes."
Under the watch of foundation president Gordon Hastings, it has given out
more than $500,000 in direct aid in the past four years.
Former winners include Hubbard Broadcasting Corp.'s Stanley S. Hubbard and the National Association of Broadcasters'
Eddie Fritts.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.