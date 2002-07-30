Wright gets the 'Mike'

The Broadcasters Foundation has tapped NBC chairman Bob Wright as its "Golden

Mike" winner of 2003.

The annual award, which honors "outstanding contributions to radio and

television," will be given out Feb. 24 at a black-tie gala at the Plaza Hotel in

New York.

The gala is the major fund-raiser for the foundation, which has, since the

1940s, provided anonymous financial aid to broadcasters who have fallen on hard

times, including critical illness, the death of a spouse, accidents and other

"serious misfortunes."

Under the watch of foundation president Gordon Hastings, it has given out

more than $500,000 in direct aid in the past four years.

Former winners include Hubbard Broadcasting Corp.'s Stanley S. Hubbard and the National Association of Broadcasters'

Eddie Fritts.