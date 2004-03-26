WrestleMania Scores Big-Time for WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. expects WrestleMania XX to bring in $40 million-$45 million in revenue, making it the highest-grossing pay-per-view event in WWE history.

WWE said it expects to keep about half of that after splitting the take with its cable and satellite distributors.

By current estimates, some 825,000 people signed up to watch WrestleMania XX, paying nearly $50 a pop. That number may grow to as many as 950,000 when all the heads are counted.

With more than $2.4 million in ticket sales, the event also had the highest ticket revenue of any WWE event.

WrestleMania XX was broadcast live from a sold-out Madison Square Garden Sunday, March 14.

