WRC's Joe Krebs to Retire March 30
WRC Washington's Joe Krebs announced Wednesday that he will retire as anchor and reporter from News4 on March 30.
News4 anchor Aaron Gilchrist will replace Krebs, joining Eun Yang as co-anchor of the station's weekday morning program, News4 Today. Krebs will continue to work for News4 as a contributor.
"I
really feel like I've been living my dream for almost 42 years,
including the last 32 years here at Channel 4. Being a news broadcaster
is what I always wanted to be," Krebs said. "Now, I want to travel
with my wife and spend more time with my kids and grandchild -- soon to
be grandchildren -- and, quite frankly, just do whatever darn well I
want to do."
Krebs joined WRC in 1980 from WBAL Baltimore.
"For
32 years, Joe Krebs has been such an important member of the News4
team," said Camille Edwards, the station's VP of news. "His warm and
calm demeanor has helped our viewers wake up informed and ready for the
day ahead. We can't thank Joe enough for his hard work and commitment
to our team."
