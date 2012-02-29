WRC's Joe Krebs to Retire March 30

WRC Washington's Joe Krebs announced Wednesday that he will retire as anchor and reporter from News4 on March 30.

News4 anchor Aaron Gilchrist will replace Krebs, joining Eun Yang as co-anchor of the station's weekday morning program, News4 Today. Krebs will continue to work for News4 as a contributor.

"I

really feel like I've been living my dream for almost 42 years,

including the last 32 years here at Channel 4. Being a news broadcaster

is what I always wanted to be," Krebs said. "Now, I want to travel

with my wife and spend more time with my kids and grandchild -- soon to

be grandchildren -- and, quite frankly, just do whatever darn well I

want to do."

Krebs joined WRC in 1980 from WBAL Baltimore.

"For

32 years, Joe Krebs has been such an important member of the News4

team," said Camille Edwards, the station's VP of news. "His warm and

calm demeanor has helped our viewers wake up informed and ready for the

day ahead. We can't thank Joe enough for his hard work and commitment

to our team."