WRC Opens Northern Virginia Bureau

WRC Washington has established a Northern Virginia bureau,

with Julie Carey as bureau chief; reporter David Culver, who joins the station

Dec. 17; and veteran photographer Sean Casey. The bureau, housed in the Fairfax Times offices in Reston, will be

fully operational before the end of 2012.





Carey is a 20-year veteran of the station. WRC currently has

a content partnership with the newspaper.





"[When] our team is fully in place, viewers will see

that News4 is the best source for news from Northern Virginia," said

Jackie Bradford, president and general manager. "We are even better

positioned to tell big stories that affect the region as well as those in local

communities that impact neighborhoods."





NBC owns WRC, which also added an investigative reporting

unit in the past year.





WRC will also establish a bureau in Prince George's County,

Md., staffed by bureau chief Tracee Wilkins and photographer Matt Murray.