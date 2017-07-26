WRC Bringing 4 A.M. News to Washington

Starting July 31, Washington’s earliest risers will be able to tune into local news at 4 a.m. thanks to the latest news expansion by WRC, the market’s NBC O&O.

Once it moves its morning news start time up a half-hour, WRC will be the market’s only station to air news at 4 a.m., according to the station. The market’s other affiliates start their local broadcasts at 4:30 a.m. or several minutes before.

The move will result in WRC producing a total of 7.5 hours of news every weekday.