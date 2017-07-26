WRC Airing Jim Vance Tribute Friday

WRC, the NBC O&O in Washington, is producing a half-hour special in remembrance of Jim Vance, the longtime anchor who died Saturday after a long battle with cancer.

A Tribute to Jim Vance, which will showcase highlights of Vance’s 48-year career at WRC, will air at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

The tribute will feature footage from Vance’s early days in Washington, as well as interviews with colleagues. The special also will show some of Vance’s proudest moments and favorite stories.

Doreen Gentzler, Vance’s co-anchor, will host the special from the studio, known at WRC as “The House that Vance Built.” Vance and Gentzler worked together for 28 years.