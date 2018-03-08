WRAL-WRAZ Raleigh-Durham GM Hammel to Retire

Steven Hammel, VP and general manager of Capitol Broadcasting Company’s WRAL-WRAZ Raleigh, has announced his retirement. It is set for later this year, pending the search for his replacement. The stations are an NBC-Fox pair.

“It has been a terrific honor to work with the team at WRAL and FOX 50,” Hammel said, "and I feel so very grateful to be part of what the Goodmon family has created in Capitol Broadcasting. It’s a special place full of incredibly passionate and dedicated people. After almost ten years here and more than 40 years in broadcasting, which includes the love of deadlines and various pressures, I look forward to enjoying other aspects of life. Until the day I leave, it will continue to be a privilege serving our community and our viewers. After that, I will proudly take the role of being their No. 1 viewer."

Hammel has led the stations to many distinctions, including an NAB Service to Community Award. Broadcasting & Cable named him General Manager of the Year for markets 1-25 in 2015.

“Steve has done an outstanding job in carrying the torch for WRAL and FOX 50 and remaining true to the ongoing legacy of our company, mainly an unwavering commitment to people and community,” said James F. Goodmon, Jr., president and chief operating officer of Capitol Broadcasting Company. “His calm, steady leadership and people-centered approach made him one of the most beloved GMs in this station's history. Steve will always be a part of the family.”

Hammel is a past president of the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters, current board member of both the National Association of Broadcasters and University of North Carolina School of Journalism and a former member of the CBS Affiliate Board.

He became VP and general manager at WRAL in 2008 after being VP/general manager at KPHO Phoenix.

Hammel plans to remain in North Carolina.