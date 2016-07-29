WRAL Raleigh Taking Friday Night Football Over-The-Top

Capitol Broadcasting, which owns NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh, N.C., is launching an over-the-top weekly high school sports show featuring real-time updates.

The show, HighSchoolOT Live, will cover multiple Friday night high school football games around the region starting Aug. 19. The show will run at least three hours on a dedicated website and mobile app, as well as WRAL Roku and Amazon Fire channels, the company said.

HighSchoolOTLive will feature a game of the week captured via a multi-camera production with graphics, play-by-play and commentary.

The show’s website, HighSchoolOT.com, will also provide access to live streams from an additional five games each week. Parts of those games will be used in the main show as well, which will include live, in-game updates.