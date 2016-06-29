WRAL Raleigh Debuts Next-Gen Broadcast Standard

WRAL, Capitol Broadcasting’s NBC affiliate in Raleigh, N.C, Wednesday becomes the first commercial TV station to broadcast using the new ATSC 3.0 standard.

The station will debut its next-gen operation with an original documentary, Take Me Out to the Bulls’ Game, and will continue with its noon newscast, the company said.

ATSC 3.0, which is based on IP protocol, is designed to improve over-the-air reception and better market penetration, as well as create interactive experiences.

WRAL joins a small number of prototype TV stations around the world that can handle the new transmission format, the station said.