WRAL Hits Amazon Echo

Raleigh, N.C. NBC affiliate WRAL is the latest local broadcaster to make its content enabled with Alexa, the cloud-based, voice-activated feature built for Amazon products.

Initially available for the Amazon Echo, users in the Raleigh area can access WRAL news and weather by saying “Alexa, enable WRAL” or by using the Alexa app on a smartphone or tablet. WRAL news headlines can also be added to Echo’s Flash Briefing feature.

“We are excited to offer WRAL News on Amazon’s Echo platform and other Alexa-enabled devices,” said Jake Seaton, digital product manager for WRAL.com, in a statement. “This is new territory for everyone, and we think that the growing user base here in the Triangle will find value in on-demand access to the local news they know and trust.”