WRAL Adds Hurricane Alerts

With the 2005 hurricane season underway, Capitol Broadcasting's WRAL Raleigh/Durham N.C. is adding hurricane alerts to its cell phone service.

"Hurricanes are powerful storms that have tremendous impact on the lives of our viewers, and this year is supposed to be particularly active. Providing users with up to the minute information via our mobile phone application means WRAL's trusted and reliable forecasts are always within reach of our viewers," Jim Hefner, VP/GM, said in a statement.



The service will track a storm's location, wind strength, heading, and forecast maps. WRAL's existing cell phone service provides news headlines, Doppler radar images, satellite weather, five-day forecasts and updated traffic from fifty cameras positioned around the market. The station works with Sprint PCS on the service, which costs $3.99 per month.



Last week, WSVN, the Sunbeam Broadcasting-owned Fox affiliate in Miami/Fort Lauderdale, unveiled a similar free service for its market.