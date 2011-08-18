Wragge Adds WCBS Duties to 'Early Show' Job

Anchor Chris Wragge, who shifted from WCBS New York to corporate sibling The Early Show last December, will move back to WCBS--while retaining his network role. Wragge will co-anchor WCBS's 6 p.m. news starting Sept. 6, announced Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations, and president and general manager, WCBS.

He replaces Don Dahler.

Prior to departing WCBS, Wragge was co-anchor at 5 and 11 p.m., and also co-anchor of the Saturday Early Show and a substitute co-anchor of the weekday network show.

"We are very happy to welcome Chris back to CBS 2," Dunn said. "It's great that we have been able to work out an arrangement with our colleagues at CBS News that will allow Chris to resume working for both our station and the network in a way that benefits all of us. We look forward to having him continue to be a valuable and versatile member of our team."

Wragge joined WCBS in 2004 as the sports anchor, shifting to news in November 2006. His career also includes stints at NBC Sports, Entertainment Tonight and KPRC Houston.