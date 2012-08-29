WPVI to Produce News for WPHL
WPVI Philadelphia will begin producing the 10 p.m. news for
Tribune's WPHL Sept. 15. The 30-minute broadcast will be anchored by Brian Taff
and Shirleen Allicot during the week.
NBC's WCAU had previously produced news for the MyNetworkTV
affiliate. ABC-owned WPVI is a news power in DMA No. 4.
"This is about giving viewers what they want. We have
many Action News viewers who prefer local news in primetime and 10 p.m. on
PHL17 offers a wonderful opportunity," says WPVI president and general
manager Bernie Prazenica. "We are thrilled to bring Action News to the
primetime audience and we're delighted to be on a respected station like
PHL17."
WPHL is broadcast home of the Phillies. It added Eye Opener
news programming in October.
"Bringing Action News to our prime time schedule is a
tremendous addition," says Vince Giannini, vice president and general
manager, PHL17. "We are proud to partner with 6abc, the leading news
provider in the Delaware Valley. We strive to give our viewers the best local
programming possible, and when it comes to Philadelphia, no one beats Action
News."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.