WPVI to Produce News for WPHL

WPVI Philadelphia will begin producing the 10 p.m. news for

Tribune's WPHL Sept. 15. The 30-minute broadcast will be anchored by Brian Taff

and Shirleen Allicot during the week.





NBC's WCAU had previously produced news for the MyNetworkTV

affiliate. ABC-owned WPVI is a news power in DMA No. 4.





"This is about giving viewers what they want. We have

many Action News viewers who prefer local news in primetime and 10 p.m. on

PHL17 offers a wonderful opportunity," says WPVI president and general

manager Bernie Prazenica. "We are thrilled to bring Action News to the

primetime audience and we're delighted to be on a respected station like

PHL17."





WPHL is broadcast home of the Phillies. It added Eye Opener

news programming in October.





"Bringing Action News to our prime time schedule is a

tremendous addition," says Vince Giannini, vice president and general

manager, PHL17. "We are proud to partner with 6abc, the leading news

provider in the Delaware Valley. We strive to give our viewers the best local

programming possible, and when it comes to Philadelphia, no one beats Action

News."



