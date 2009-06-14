WPVI Has Reception Problems

DTV Transition: Complete Coverage

WPVI

Philadelphia has experienced significant reception problems since

turning off analog Friday and switching its DTV channel, according to

both numerous viewer posts on its Website and a story from the

station's newscast.

A

common thread in the complaints is that viewers who were previously

receiving WPVI's digital UHF signal with no problems now can't find the

stations' digital broadcast on VHF Ch. 6, despite having an appropriate

UHF/VHF antenna.

In

the WPVI news story, FCC engineer Dave Dombrowski said that the problem

could be that the station's power threshold is too low, and suggested

that it may eventually need approval from the FCC to boost its power

"to reach the fringes." But many of the viewers posting Web comments to

WPVI about reception problems indicated that they were within 20 miles

of the transmitter.

WPVI's main switchboard was closed Sunday afternoon. Calls to the ABC owned station group were not returned at press time.

