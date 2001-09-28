WPTV workers certify NABET
Technical workers at Scripps' WPTV(tv) voted 11-2 this week to certify the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians as their bargaining unit.
The vote followed by only a few days the exit of general manager Bob Jordan.
NABET says it will also pursue representation of the 17 news photographers at the station. - Dan Trigoboff
