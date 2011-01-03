WPTV, WFLX, ESPN Radio Team Up

You may need a scorecard to keep the sports players straight in West Palm Beach. Radio outlet ESPN 760 has been producing the sports segments for Scripps' NBC affiliate WPTV for the past year, and both it and WPTV have joined forces to produce the news for Raycom's WFLX.

WFLX is a Fox affiliate. WPTV began producing the 7-9 a.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts for WFLX Jan. 1. ESPN 760 of course handles the sports component of WFLX's news.

"I have been impressed with what ESPN 760 has been doing for WPTV and l think our Fox 29 viewers will enjoy the added dimension of coverage that ESPN 760 will bring to The Fox 29 Ten O'clock News," said John Spinola, WFLX vice president and general manager.

ESPN 760's Evan Cohen provides a nightly commentary on WFLX's 10 p.m. program, offering his insights on both local and national sports stories. On Fridays and Sundays at 10:45 p.m., ESPN 760's Jason Pugh will anchor the 15-minute "Wayne Akers Ford Sports Zone" program on WFLX.

"Evan Cohen and the ESPN 760 team refuse to play by the dull and outdated rules of traditional TV sportscasts," said Steve Wasserman, WPTV vice president and general manager, "and that is why we asked them to join us in this new venture with WFLX Fox 29."