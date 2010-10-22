WPTV to Produce WFLX's News in West Palm

Scripps-owned WPTV West Palm Beach will produce WFLX's news starting Jan. 1, 2011. WPTV is an NBC affiliate and WFLX is a Raycom-owned Fox; the deal calls for WPTV to produce 17 weekly hours of news, including a nightly hour at 10 p.m.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're energized by the prospects of extending our reach into this market's homes by up to three additional hours each day," said WPTV VP/General Manager Steve Wasserman. "As the most-trusted television news brand in the region, we're eager to work with a great partner like WFLX to enhance our news team's engagement with this community."

It will be the first time a Scripps station has produced news for a station outside its group. WPTV will hire more than a dozen staffers to generate the WFLX-branded newscasts, which will be produced on a separate set at WPTV's studios.

"This is a partnership that will be great for both organizations and our viewers," said WFLX VP/General Manager John Spinola. "Our reputation for delivering the finest in entertainment and sports programming will definitely be enhanced by this relationship with the leading news organization in Florida."

Jeff Brogan heads up the newsroom at WPTV, a news powerhouse.

In January 2010, WPTV outsourced its sports to ESPN Radio.