WPTV Outsources Sports to ESPN Radio

Starting Jan. 1, some ESPN 760 radio personalities will

become "the faces of sports coverage" at WPTV West Palm Beach, the Scripps

station announced this morning. Partners since 2003, WPTV and ESPN 760 are

stepping up their symbiosis.

WPTV's two sportscasters, Ryan

Lieber and Jay Gilmore, are departing the station.

WPTV VP/General Manager Steve Wasserman insists it's not

about cutting costs. "This long-term partnership

benefits our station by giving us access to a 24-hour sports-focused operation

that is affiliated with ESPN, and I think ESPN 760 benefits from the added

reach and audience we provide," he said in a statement. "It's refreshing during

challenging economic times like this to make a decision motivated not by the

desire to cut costs but instead by the ability to enter a partnership from a

position of strength and deliver a more compelling product to viewers and

advertisers."

Stations are increasingly sharing content with radio

properties in their markets. In late November, CBS O&O KYW Philadelphia and

CBS' local radio properties in Philly teamedup to launch "digital newsstands" airing 24-hour news on screens installed

at newsstands around the market.

ESPN 760 will do local sports features at 6 p.m. and a

nightly sports wrap-up at 11, along with a 15-minute show Sundays after WPTV's

11 p.m. news.

An NBC affiliate, WPTV is a ratings and revenue giant in the

#38 DMA.