WPTV Names Brogan News Director

WCPO Cincinnati Assistant News Director Jeff Brogan has been

named news director at WPTV West Palm Beach. Both are Scripps stations.

Prior

to his long stint at WCPO, Brogan worked at WXIX Cincinnati as a producer and

assignment editor.

"Jeff

has extraordinarily strong skills in both content and production," WPTV

VP/General Manager Steve Wasserman said in a memo. "He is a hands-on manager

who is anxious to join our team and work side-by-side with our newsroom staff

and other department heads to make our newscasts even better than they are

today."

Brogan's

tentative start date is Feb. 23. He replaces Peter Roghaar, who shifted to WTSP

Tampa in the fall.