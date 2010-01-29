WPTV Names Brogan News Director
WCPO Cincinnati Assistant News Director Jeff Brogan has been
named news director at WPTV West Palm Beach. Both are Scripps stations.
Prior
to his long stint at WCPO, Brogan worked at WXIX Cincinnati as a producer and
assignment editor.
"Jeff
has extraordinarily strong skills in both content and production," WPTV
VP/General Manager Steve Wasserman said in a memo. "He is a hands-on manager
who is anxious to join our team and work side-by-side with our newsroom staff
and other department heads to make our newscasts even better than they are
today."
Brogan's
tentative start date is Feb. 23. He replaces Peter Roghaar, who shifted to WTSP
Tampa in the fall.
