WPTA Names Julian Teekaram Morning News Anchor

WPTA/Fort Wayne announced Julian Teekaram as the morning co- anchor for 'Fort Wayne's NBC News Today' effective immediately.

She will work alongside Pauleen Le, Yasser Kishk and Kent Horman.

Julian was previously at ABC21 since October 2016.

“Julian’s enthusiasm for broadcasting is exceeded, perhaps, only by her enthusiasm for her hometown,” said WPTA News Director Jonathan Shelley. “We’re thrilled to have her take on this new role and join our outstanding morning team.”

She is also a former anchor at WLIO-TV in Lima, Ohio but is originally from northeastern Indiana.