WPSG Set To Speak Up

WPSG Philadelphia, a CBS Television-owned UPN outlet, is adding a new public-affairs show to its weekend schedule. Speak Up! debuts Jan 14 and will air weekly on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The program will be hosted by anchors from sister station KYW—Ukee Washington and Susan Barnett—and feature a rotating crew of KYW anchors and reporters. Community leaders will visit the program to discuss regional issues.

Rival WB affiliate WPHL also airs a weekend public-affairs show, In Focus. The program is hosted by the station’s Director of Community Relations Steve Highsmith and airs Saturdays at 6 a.m. Highsmith also hosts a similar program on the NBC O&O WCAU at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. WCAU produces a nightly 10 p.m. news for the WB station.