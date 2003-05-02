WPRI yanks CSI: Miami

WPRI-TV Providence, R.I., is yanking one of its network's top-rated shows,

and during the sweeps, no less.

Why? The May 5 episode of CSI: Miami hits a little too close to home.

It is about a deadly nightclub fire caused by pyrotechnics.

Plucked from the headlines, the storyline has what the station calls

"striking similarities" to the Feb. 20 fire at the Station Nightclub outside

Providence, also started by pyrotechnics, that killed 99 people.

Even closer to home, WPRI-TV reporter Jeffrey Derderian is co-owner of the

club, and a photographer from the station, Brian Butler, captured the spectacular

footage that wound up on local and national newscasts.

WPRI-TV will replace the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour with excerpts from A Night of

Healing, an April 22 benefit concert for fire victims.

The hour will be commercial-free and include donation information for the

Station Nightclub Fire Relief Fund.