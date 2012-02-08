WPMI Mobile GM Dunn Has Died

Bob Dunn, the general manager at Newport Television's WPMI Mobile, died suddenly late in the afternoon Feb. 7.

Michael DiPasquale, Newport's VP of operations, said in a statement:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened with Bob's passing. Bob was a valuable member of the Newport Television family, but more importantly he was a wonderful person, an absolute gentleman and a great family man."

A longtime veteran of Clear Channel and then Newport, Dunn had taken over the WPMI job last year after a director of sales stint in Little Rock.

"This move brought him home to Alabama where he and his family were so happy to be," said DiPasquale. "Our prayers are with Bob and his wife Nancy and their children."

A Newport spokesperson said Dunn died of natural causes.