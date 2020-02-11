WPLG’s Livingston Named Weekend Morning Co-Anchor

WPLG-TV, the ABC affiliate in Miami, said Layron Livingston will be co-anchor of the station’s weekend morning newscasts.

Livingston, who joined the station as a reporter in 2016, will join Neki Mohan at the anchor desk on Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m., to 10:30 a.m.

The position had been vacant since the death of anchor Todd Tongen nearly a year ago.

In addition to anchoring, Livingston has been doing regular consumer advocate segments called “Leave It to Layron.”

“Layron has really connected with our viewers since his arrival at WPLG,” said station CEO Bert Medina. “He has excelled in the reporting role and we are confident he will shine in this new anchor role.

Before WPLG, Livingston reported and anchored for WHIO-TV, Dayton, Ohio, and KLTV, Tyler, Texas. He started his career at KXAN-TV, Austin.

“It’s been four years since I left snowy southwest Ohio and moved to sunny South Florida. I hit the ground running, going live my first day, and I’ve been running ever since,” said Livingston.

“No, the news is not always ‘good news,’ but I believe the impact can always be good when the news is disseminated in an authentic, informative, respectful and truthful way,” he said.