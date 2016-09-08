WPLG Miami Adds News at 9 a.m.

WPLG, Berkshire Hathaway’s ABC affiliate serving Miami-Fort Lauderdale, will add a 9 a.m. newscast starting Sept. 12.

The newscast will be anchored by Eric Yutzy and Jacey Birch, with meteorologist Julie Durda and traffic reporter Nicole Perez.

The newscast will air after Good Morning America. Live with Kelly, which currently airs at that time, will move to 10 a.m.

The 9 a.m. newscast brings the station’s morning news block to 5 ½ hours starting at 4:30 a.m. That includes the two-hour GMA, during which WPLG runs a local news ticker. The station will be producing 59 1/2 hours of news a week.