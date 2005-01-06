WPIX Travels to Libya

From the halls of WPIX New York to the shores of Tripoli, the Tribune station will fight for eyeballs and ratings with a half-hour special on the first American cruise ship voyage to Libya since 1981.

Entertainment reporter Toni Senecal hitched a ride aboard the maiden Libyan voyage of the M.S. Endeavour, interviewing resident historian for the cruise, Journalist Robert MacNeil, and chronicling the history of the region. Libya became a possible port of call after Muammar Gaddafi in 2003 conceded Libyan involvement in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103.

The travelogue will air on the Tribune-owned station Saturday night, Jan. 22, at 7:30, with a repeat Jan. 30 at 10:30 p.m. The show is also being pitched to other Tribune stations and co-owned cable superstation WGN.

