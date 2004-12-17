WPIX Sends Crew to Iraq

WPIX New York has sent correspondent Marvin Scott and cameraman David Kimmel to Iraq for a story on local soldiers there.

The two will profile U.S. Army Reservists based out of Fort Totten in Bayside, Queens.

But the pair will be bringing more than microphones and cameras. In their best impersonations of Santa and Rudolph, Scott and Kimmel willbe bearing gifts in the form of a little "taste of New York."

Among the donated items: 200 cheesecakes from Junior's Restaurant, 200 Nathans hot dogs, 16 dozen bagels from H&H, and 100 basketballs from Modell's (DHL will throw in the shipping).

