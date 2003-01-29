WPIX says sí to simulcast
WPIX-TV New York's WB11 News at Ten will begin a simultaneous Spanish
translation on the Second Audio Program Feb. 3.
The station said it's the first for a New York English-language news program,
and it "is prompted by the rapid growth in the Hispanic population in the New York
area."
Marketers will have the option of submitting a Spanish translation of their
commercials, the station said.
