WPIX places N.Y. school district under microscope
What do you get when you combine 3,000 computers, 50 pianos, six sewing
machines, five oscilloscopes, two human skeletons and a wind tunnel? A partial
list of the items in "good condition" currently unaccounted for in the Yonkers,
N.Y., public school district.
WPIX(TV) New York investigative reporter Polly Kreisman obtained the full
list (which also includes, cars, vans and a tractor) for a news story on the $12
million in equipment missing from the district since 1997, $9 million in the
last school year alone. The district provided no explanation for how or why it
had disposed of the property.
