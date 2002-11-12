WPIX places N.Y. school district under microscope

What do you get when you combine 3,000 computers, 50 pianos, six sewing

machines, five oscilloscopes, two human skeletons and a wind tunnel? A partial

list of the items in "good condition" currently unaccounted for in the Yonkers,

N.Y., public school district.

WPIX(TV) New York investigative reporter Polly Kreisman obtained the full

list (which also includes, cars, vans and a tractor) for a news story on the $12

million in equipment missing from the district since 1997, $9 million in the

last school year alone. The district provided no explanation for how or why it

had disposed of the property.