WPIX Picks Up 20 Yankee Games

WPIX New York, the New York Yankees' broadcast home from 1951 to 1998, will televise approximately 20 Yankees games this season. Yes Network, the exclusive local television rights holder for the team, will televise 125.

"We are eager to enter into this new chapter with PIX11," said Tracy Dolgin, president and CEO, YES Network. "We look forward to working with PIX11 to bring all of the excitement, tradition and passion of Yankees baseball to fans throughout the Tri-State area. At the same time, we have appreciated working with [WWOR], which had been our local broadcast partner since 2005."

Tribune owns WPIX. "We are extremely excited to be bringing Yankees baseball back to PIX11 and we're looking forward to a great season," said Larry Wert, president of broadcast media at Tribune Broadcasting. "For nearly 50 years, the Yankees were synonymous with PIX11-we're thrilled to renew that partnership."

WPIX will contintue to air Mets games as well; it and WCCT Hartford, also part of Tribune Broadcasting, will air 25 regular season and four spring training Mets games for the next three years.