WPIX Picked Most in N.Y. Local Emmy Noms

WPIX New York got the most local Emmy nods in the nation’s top market with 39. WNBC came in second with 32 and WCBS third with 25. The nominations were announced today in New York by Maury Povich, NATAS New York Chapter President and host of Universal’s Maury.

News 12 Long Island, came in fourth with 20 nods. Among the other double-digit nominees were WNYW with 15, Madison Square Garden Network with 17, YES Network, 16; WABC, 13; and WWOR, 10.

The awards will be handed out March 28 at a black-tie event at the Waldorf Astoria. Since the Emmy’s are judged against a standard, rather than each other, there are frequently multiple winners in each category.