WPIX News Director Carey Resigning

WPIX New York news director Bill Carey is set to resign,

confirms an insider at parent Tribune. Carey, who came on board in November

2009, has another position lined up and the split is said to be amicable.



The New York Post

reports that Carey has resigned, though the company insider said the official

resignation is likely to go down in the coming days.





Carey has tried some unique initiatives to jumpstart ratings

at the CW affiliate, including going on air at 4 a.m. and enticing viewers with

a "Cash Grab" giveaway during the news.





Prior to PIX, Carey was VP and general manager at WFTS

Tampa, and was news director at WCBS New York from 1996 to 1999.



WPIX is mired in a retrans-induced fight with Cablevision

that has seen the station dark for subscribers of that cable service since

mid-August.