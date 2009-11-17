WPIX Names Carey News Director

Tribune's WPIX New York named Bill Carey its news director. He starts at the CW affiliate Nov. 30.

Most recently, Carey was station manager and news director at Local TV's WQAD Quad Cities (Ill.). Prior to that, he ran Bill Carey Consulting in 2008 to work with cable, broadcast and Internet clients. He was VP and general manager at WFTS Tampa before that, and was news director at WCBS New York from 1996 to 1999.

"Bill's expertise and experience will be a huge asset to ‘PIX. I look forward to working with him and continuing to grow our presence in local news," said WPIX President/General Manager Betty Ellen Berlamino.

A Queens native, Carey said he was elated to be back in DMA #1. "I watched Officer Joe and Captain Jack growing up in Maspeth, and always dreamed of pitching for the Mets," he said. "WPIX already feels like home and I'm eager to get to work."