WPIX makes more Magic
WPIX(TV) New York will run a one-hour retrospective on 1970s and 1980s kids' show The Magic Garden Thanksgiving Day.
The special will be followed by two original episodes of the show, repeated
the next Sunday.
The show will be hosted by its original stars and creators, Carole Demas and
Paula Janis.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.