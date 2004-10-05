WPIX Looks Good in Shorts

It looks like the programmers at WPIX in New York were wise guys (and gals) for thinking that they would be dressing for success by putting on shorts in the morning.

The debut of The Three Stooges , a collection of classic theatrical comedy shorts, at 4-5 a.m. in the always-up Big Apple drew 108,000 viewers Oct. 4, good enough to win the time period and help deliver audience to the station's new 5-5:30 a.m. newscast (which also debuted Monday). The newscast drew 117,870 viewers, second only to NBC.

So, what competing 4-5 a.m. fare did Moe, Larry, Curly and Shemp give the old hair pull, eye poke, chin slap to? Well, it included M*A*S*H (suicide may be painless, but those eye gouges really hurt), Cops, ABC News This Morning and CBS Morning News, not to mention various re-runs and infomercials.

In addition to opening some eyeballs before its new news, WPIX hopes the Moe-mentum carries to Thanksgiving, where it will do a 7-hour Stooges marathon. WPIX has had success with Odd Couple, Honeymooners and Addams Family marathons in the past.