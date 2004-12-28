WPIX Logs Yule Win

This just in: WPIX New York's four-hour Christmas-morning broadcast of a burning yule log with a background of holiday music won its 8 a.m.-noon time period.

The log logged an average 275,156 viewers, to second-place WNBC's 255,502.

The log had lost out last year, its first as a four-hour show, after winning its time period the first two years as a three-hour hunk o' burning holiday spirit.

WPIX was one of a dozen or so Tribune stations that went with Yule log programming for part of Christmas day.

WPIX revived its log in 2001. It had been a fixture throughout the 1970s and 80s after an online version on its Web site prompted a flurry of calls asking for its return to the TV station, according to a spokesman.