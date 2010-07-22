WPIX To Launch 4 A.M. News

The

morning news race just keeps getting earlier, as Tribune's WPIX New York will

kick off a 4 a.m. newscast Sept. 20.

The Monday-Friday broadcast will be anchored by Chris Burrous and Tamsen Fadal from 4 to 6 and Sukanya Krishnan and John Muller from 6 to 9.

Severalstations, including those owned by Fox and NBC, have moved their morningnewscasts up to 4:30 a.m. in recent months, citing viewers who awaken earlier

for longer commutes and the demand for near-round the clock news. Elsewhere in

DMA No. 1, Fox's WNYW and NBC's WNBC kicked off 4:30 newscasts in March.

WPIX,

which scrapped 6:30 p.m. news last month, is going them a half-hour better.

"People are getting up earlier, and others have gone in that direction," says

Tribune President of Programming Sean Compton.

A

CW affiliate, WPIX currently airs Inside

Edition at 4 a.m. and starts news at 4:30.

"In 2008 PIX11 led the way by expanding local broadcast news to 4:30 a.m., and others have followed," said News Director Bill Carey. "PIX 11 is the leader with the most viewers in that half-hour, so we will lead the way again and expand to 4 a.m. This is a nice fit for people who have a long commute and busier days, as we remain committed to serving the changing needs of our viewers."

Other

stations kicking off news as early as 4 a.m. include WTVF Nashville and KLAS

Las Vegas.