WPIX Ground Zero coverage draws online crowd
WPIX(TV) drew a record crowd for its streamed coverage of the Ground Zero
memorial service in New York Thursday.
The coverage, available on the Web sites of both WPIX and co-owned Newsday -- drew 2,899 online viewers.
The old record for streaming the station's news coverage had been 877 for the
May 8, 2001, funeral of John Cardinal O'Connor.
