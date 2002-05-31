Trending

WPIX Ground Zero coverage draws online crowd

WPIX(TV) drew a record crowd for its streamed coverage of the Ground Zero
memorial service in New York Thursday.

The coverage, available on the Web sites of both WPIX and co-owned Newsday -- drew 2,899 online viewers.

The old record for streaming the station's news coverage had been 877 for the
May 8, 2001, funeral of John Cardinal O'Connor.