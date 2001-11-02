WPIX establishes Sept. 11 Fund

Tribune-owned WPIX(TV) has established the WPIX 'September 11 Memorial Fund'

to 'aid the families of WPIX employees who were affected by the terrorist

attacks of September 11, 2001, or who may be affected by any future terrorist

attacks or natural disasters.'

The fund is a memorial to WPIX broadcast engineer Steve Jacobson.

The 22-year station veteran, who maintained the transmitter atop World Trade

Center Tower One, was killed in the terrorist attacks Sept.

11.