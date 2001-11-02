WPIX establishes Sept. 11 Fund
Tribune-owned WPIX(TV) has established the WPIX 'September 11 Memorial Fund'
to 'aid the families of WPIX employees who were affected by the terrorist
attacks of September 11, 2001, or who may be affected by any future terrorist
attacks or natural disasters.'
The fund is a memorial to WPIX broadcast engineer Steve Jacobson.
The 22-year station veteran, who maintained the transmitter atop World Trade
Center Tower One, was killed in the terrorist attacks Sept.
11.
