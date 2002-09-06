WPIX drops ads from Sept. 11 coverage
WPIX(TV) New York has decided to drop commercials from its nine-and-one-half hours of Sept. 11 local news coverage.
In addition, it will carry a commercial-free hour of syndicated series
Inside Edition, which will comprise the regular half-hour show plus a
half-hour New York edition specially produced for WPIX by King World Productions. Both the
regular edition and the half-hour special will be free of national spots, as
well, according to King World.
Rounding out WPIX's Sept. 11 coverage lineup will be a syndicated
Maury episode featuring news footage provided by WPIX and news cut-ins
during regular programming for memorial ceremonies featuring the
president.
