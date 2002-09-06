WPIX drops ads from Sept. 11 coverage

WPIX(TV) New York has decided to drop commercials from its nine-and-one-half hours of Sept. 11 local news coverage.

In addition, it will carry a commercial-free hour of syndicated series

Inside Edition, which will comprise the regular half-hour show plus a

half-hour New York edition specially produced for WPIX by King World Productions. Both the

regular edition and the half-hour special will be free of national spots, as

well, according to King World.

Rounding out WPIX's Sept. 11 coverage lineup will be a syndicated

Maury episode featuring news footage provided by WPIX and news cut-ins

during regular programming for memorial ceremonies featuring the

president.