WPIX comes all the way back
Tribune's WPIX(TV), knocked off its channel by the World Trade Center attack, is back on Channel 11 from a transmitter located in Alpine, New Jersey.
It will also continue to broadcast over channel 64 to reach some areas of Brooklyn. It got FCC permission last week to use the currently unoccupied UHF channel to help boost its signal coverage The Alpine transmitter tower has some history behind it.
It was the country's first FM tower, built in 1937 by FM inventor Edwin H. Armstrong, according to the station.
- John Eggerton
