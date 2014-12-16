WPHL’s Giannini Gains Oversight of Tribune’s WDCW

Vince Giannini, VP and general manager of WPHL Philadelphia, adds Washington to his oversight and gains a senior VP title at Tribune. WDCW is Tribune’s CW affiliate in Washington; WPHL is a MyNetworkTV station.

Prior to his time at WPHL, Giannini was station manager at Tribune’s WPIX New York. He also worked at Tribune’s KTLA Los Angeles.

“Vince is passionate, creative and focused on building local brands. He has a track record of success in Philadelphia and I have no doubt with his leadership, DCW50 will continue its growth as a differentiated local station in the DC area,” said Kathy Clements, COO, Tribune Broadcasting.

Ashley Messina was previously WDCW GM. She departed in August to be VP and general manager of KRON San Francisco.

“I look forward to the opportunity to have a positive impact at both PHL17 and DCW50,” said Giannini. “The excellent staff at PHL17 has made this increased responsibility possible. Over the past four months I have had the pleasure of working firsthand with the talented group of professionals at DCW50. We are all eager and ready to take the station to the next level.”